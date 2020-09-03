New Stephen King Book Aims to Uncover the Science Behind the Author's Stories

✖

Author Stephen King has been terrifying audiences for years with otherworldly and macabre stories, which are often so successful due to the grounded reality that the writer introduces and only slightly alters to make the supernatural feel possible, with the new book The Science of Stephen King aiming to uncover the actual science behind some of King's most famous stories. The book's subtitle promises to deliver the "Truth Behind Pennywise, Jack Torrance, Carrie, Cujo, and More Iconic Characters from the Master of Horror," which will surely excite long-time fans of the author. The Science of Stephen King will hit shelves on October 6th.

The book is described, "Gothic media moguls Meg Hafdahl and Kelly Florence, authors of The Science of Monsters and The Science of Women in Horror, and co-hosts of the Horror Rewind podcast called 'the best horror film podcast out there' by Film Daddy, present a guide to the Stephen King stories and characters we all know and love. Through interviews, literary and film analysis, and bone-chilling discoveries, The Science of Stephen King delves into the uniquely horrific Stephen King universe to uncover the science behind the legendary novels that have become an integral part of modern pop culture, answering such questions as:

What is the science behind time travel and parallel universes like in The Dark Tower series and 11/22/63?

How does lack of sleep affect the human body like in Insomnia?

Is it possible for horrific creatures to exist like in Nightshift?

What is the science behind curses and legends like in Dreamcatcher and Thinner?

Join Kelly and Meg as they learn if we all really do float down here!"

Skyhorse Publishing describes the authors, "Meg Hafdahl is an author and co-host of the Horror Rewind podcast. Her female-driven horror stories have been produced for audio by The Wicked Library and in anthologies such as Eve’s Requiem: Tales of Women, Mystery, and Horror. Meg lives in Minnesota with her husband, two young sons, and a menagerie of pets. Kelly Florence is a teacher, a mother, and a horror film lover. She is passionate about female representation in all media and particularly in the horror genre. Kelly produces and co-hosts Horror Rewind. She also owns Gothic Gifts, a shop for fans of horror."

You can grab your copy of The Science of Stephen King when it hits shelves on October 6th.

