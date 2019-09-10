Stephen King’s The Institute in the Works as Limited TV Series

Just about every novel, novella, and story from legendary author Stephen King has, or is currently being adapted into some kind of live-action medium. Whether these projects show up on TV or in theaters, nearly all of King’s vast library is getting brought to life. In fact, there’s such a push to adapt the works of Stephen King that his newest novel has been optioned for a limited TV series on the same day it was released on book shelves around the country.

According to Variety, King’s new novel, The Intuition, is already being turned into a limited TV series. Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and Lost director Jack Bender are teaming up to develop The Institute for Spyglass Entertainment. Both will serve as executive producers with Kelley writing and Bender directing.

The Institute tells the story of Luke Ellis, a child whose parents are murdered by intruders in the middle of the night. When Luke wakes up he’s no longer in his home, but rather in a place called The Institute. The room he’s in looks similar to his own but has no windows. There are several other children being kept at The Institute, each with their own special abilities.

“Having the opportunity to work on a new and brilliant book by Stephen King is an absolute privilege,” Whitney said. “We are thrilled to collaborate with this dream team, including the incomparable David E. Kelley, and Jack Bender, the architect behind this project, whose extensive directing and executive producing credits speak for themselves. After such a competitive pursuit, we have big plans for ‘The Institute’ here at Spyglass.”

This announcement, as well as the release of The Institute in stores, arrives at a time when King is ruling the global box office. The Andy Muschietti-directed IT CHAPTER TWO hit theaters this past Friday and earned $185 million around the world. $91 million of that total came just from domestic audiences.

