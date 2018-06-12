Stephen King’s Latest Novel ‘The Outsider’ Already Being Developed Into TV Series

Recent years have seen some of Stephen King‘s most iconic stories being adapted into a variety of formats, though fans of his most recent stories are in luck as his novel The Outsider will be developed into a TV series. Richard Price is slated to adapt the novel into a 10-episode limited series with Mr. Mercedes producers Jack Bender and Marty Bowen serving as executive producers.

In the novel, “An eleven-year-old boy’s violated corpse is found in a town park. Eyewitnesses and fingerprints point unmistakably to one of Flint City’s most popular citizens. He is Terry Maitland, Little League coach, English teacher, husband, and father of two girls. Detective Ralph Anderson, whose son Maitland once coached, orders a quick and very public arrest. Maitland has an alibi, but Anderson and the district attorney soon add DNA evidence to go with the fingerprints and witnesses. Their case seems ironclad.”

“As the investigation expands and horrifying answers begin to emerge, King’s propulsive story kicks into high gear, generating strong tension and almost unbearable suspense. Terry Maitland seems like a nice guy, but is he wearing another face? When the answer comes, it will shock you as only Stephen King can.”

Price has previously written for The Night Of and The Wire, which will ensure that The Outsider will offer audiences a compelling tale of murder and intrigue. There is no production schedule nor platform attached, so we likely shouldn’t expect the series to debut until sometime next year.

For fans who can’t get enough King TV series adaptations, this summer will see the return of Mr. Mercedes and the debut of Castle Rock.

On the AT&T Audience Network, Season Two of Mr. Mercedes follows demented killer Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway), who taunts a retired police detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) with a series of lurid letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again.

Debuting on Hulu is the series Castle Rock, combining the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemptionare either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.

Stay tuned for details about the adaptation of The Outsider. The second season of Mr. Mercedes debuts on August 22nd. The first three episodes of Castle Rock debut on July 25th.

