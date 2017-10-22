‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Poster Released

Netflix has released the official poster for Stranger Things 2.

The poster, done much in the same style as the original Stranger Things poster, show a monstrous creature from the Upside Down looming above the show’s core cast of characters.

The characters shown on the poster are Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Steve Harrington (Joe Heery), Nancy Wheeler (Natalie Dyer), Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), Billy (Dacre Montgomery), Max (Sadie Sink), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin).

Stranger Things 2 picks up one year after the events of the first season of Stranger Things, on Halloween of 1984. The second season will expand the mythology of the Upside Down and what that means for the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana.

Eleven, who appeared to have perished in the final battle with the Demogorgon in the show’s first season finale, will also return, escaping from the underground as seen in a recently released Stranger Things 2 clip.

Stranger Things 2 premieres October 27, 2017, on Netflix.