Stranger Things: How Tom Selleck Influenced Season Three

The latest season of Stranger Things is just days away from premiering on Netflix, and the trailers have already promised the nostalgia-fueled horror romp will continue to mine the ’80s for more flashback-inducing hysteria. That might be especially true for David Harbour‘s police chief Jim Hopper, who is seen sporting a fetching mustache in the clips that have been released.

ComicBook’s Adam Barnhardt caught up with Harbour ahead of the premiere of Stranger Things 3, and the actor revealed that Tom Select plays a surprising influence on his character’s physical appearance in the new season.

“Well, it’s funny. I sort of like the influence, especially back in the 80s, because we all just watched rabbit ears TV. At least I did,” Harbour explained. “And the shows that you would watch were so big and, I think, almost subliminally influenced the culture. So I think he’s watching a lot of cops shows. He’s watching probably Simon & Simon, Magnum P.I., stuff like that, and I think he is stuck in this place where he’s been a stunted man living in a cabin, kind of hiding a girl, trying to be this weird father. And he needs to update himself. He needs to step out, and he does it in a kind of chaotic way.”

In addition to Hopper’s bushy ‘stache, the character also wears a lot of Hawaiian shirts that look like they might have influenced a young Tommy Bahama.

“He shaves his beard into a mustache. He thinks maybe that will enhance the look. He goes out and buys some updated 80s clothes, because he wants to be a modern man. And as you can tell already from the images, he may not have the best fashion sense in all of Hawkins, but then again, it is the 80s so you can’t blame him too harshly,” Harbour said.

As the series gets closer and closer to the ’90s, we’re starting to see some of the more iconic fashion trends seep into Hawkins, Indiana; despite all of the paranormal and apocalyptic, the people still have to look fly.

Stranger Things 3 premieres on Netflix on July 4th.