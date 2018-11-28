Emotional Millie Bobby Brown Stirs Speculation ‘Stranger Things’ Is Ending With Season 3

The third season of Stranger Things just wrapped filming this week, and some strange social media posts by from series star Millie Bobby Brown have fans believing that the show might actually be ending for good.

After wrapping production on the new season of the Netflix sci-fi hit, Brown took to Instagram with a series of “stories,” in which she was showing fans the tears that she had shed saying goodbye to her co-stars. Another story featured a picture of co-stars Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp with the caption “love of my life.”

Everything culminated in Brown’s most recent post, a photo of herself hugging Sink goodbye before leaving the set.

“As we said goodbye, I gave my best friend the biggest hug and told her I loved her so much,” Brown wrote. “My sister forever, [Sadie Sink].”

This kind of emotion has fans in a frenzy, as it makes it seem like Brown is saying goodbye to her co-stars for good. If that’s the case, it either means Eleven is finished on the show, or the show itself is coming to an end. Either announcement would certainly be sad for those who love the series.

Fortunately, there is plenty of evidence that there will be at least one more story in the world of Hawkins, Indiana left to tell. During an interview with CNET, Stranger Things star David Harbour said that he knows the ending of his character, Hopper, and there will probably be another season on the way in order to finish his arc.

“Like Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi have an arc to them; I think Stranger Things, be it season 4 or season 5, has an arc to it that I understand,” Harbour said.

He also used this quote as clues regarding what movies were used to influence the third season.

“I think it is a specific season to 1985, and so you’ll see references to that. We’re experimenting a lot this season, and we’re taking risks, and I hope that they pay off but they are risks.” Harbour continued. “We’re going into territories we’ve never been to before, and it’s exciting.”

Do you think Stranger Things will come to an end this year? Could Netflix make another season without Eleven? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comments!

The third season of Stranger Things will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2019.