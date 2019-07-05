David Harbour Reveals If He’s in Stranger Things 4

After much anticipation, Stranger Things 3 has debuted on Netflix to critical acclaim. With many people — critics and fans alike — raving about the latest season, all eyes are on the streaming giant as the wait begins for an official Stranger Things 4 announcement. When we spoke with Stranger Things star David Harbour last week, he had a pretty unique response as to whether he’d appear in the fourth season of the show. Heads up, there will be major spoilers for Stranger Things 3 down below! Proceed with caution if you have yet to see the show!

We asked Harbour if he had started talking about rejoining the cast for a fourth outing and while the actor didn’t flat-out deny it, he did mention that fans would need to binge season three in its entirety before even starting to speculate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s always discussion on set about kicking around ideas about what would be cool and stuff, but there’s a lot of stuff that goes down in season three that you’re going to want to pay attention to before you start thinking at all about the future,” Harbour teases. “They pulled no punches with the season, and it’s a big deal what goes down. So you really have to watch this before you start even speculating.”

Spoilers incoming!

Of course, the situation Harbour is referring to comes towards the tail end of the season as Chief Hopper (Harbour) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) find themselves in a situation involving a particle accelerator. One thing leads to another and Hopper’s presumably absorbed/disintegrated by the particle accelerator, leading those involved to believe he’s dead.

As we know by now, the sci-fi nature of the show, we know that it could be totally possible Hopper’s out there somewhere. Who knows, maybe he’ll return in Stranger Things 4 with an incredible powerset like his adoptive daughter. Earlier in our chat with Harbour, he mentioned that episode eight was a “masterpiece,” seemingly alluding to his apparent on-screen death.

“I was yelling at the television screen, and I’m not that type of guy, but I think it really has outdone itself,” Harbour says of the season finale. “And I would be very surprised if this wasn’t your favorite season, and I’d certainly be very surprised if you didn’t think that episode eight was the best thing we’ve ever shot, because I’m convinced that that episode is so, so unexpected, so beautiful, so big, so tight. Not a second of downtime, not a second where you’re waiting for anything. To me, it’s a masterpiece. Episode eight is a masterpiece.”

Have you binged Stranger Things 3 yet? Let us know what you thought of the latest season in the comments below!

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.