‘Stranger Things’ Promo Item Shares New Look At Season 3

Even before the first Stranger Things Season Three trailer has been released, a new consumer products item has surfaced online giving fans a new look at the main cast of the show. First shared on Instagram by @NYCityGuys, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) can be seen sporting an all-new look.

On the side of a box containing drink floaties, the promo art also shows Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Max (Sadie Sink) — although the rest of the crew looks similar to how they have in seasons past.

The product itself appears to be drink-holding floaties in the shape of hats worn by the employees of Scoops Ahoy!, a fictional chain restaurant that resides in the food court of Hawkins’ Starcourt Mall.

According to series star Natalia Dyer, the upcoming season might be the biggest, darkest season they’ve done yet. The actor previously said they took it to a whole new level this time around.

“It does feel bigger, just filming it — obviously I haven’t seen any of it, but it does feel bigger, darker, scarier. It felt like they noticeably bumped it up to a different level this season. So I’m excited to see it, too. I don’t know how they do it, [creators] the [Duffer] brothers, but yeah, I’m excited.”

By the time season three rolls around this July, two years will have passed since the second season first dropped. Netflix original content boss Cindy Holland says the new episodes are well worth the wait.

“The Duffer brothers and [director-executive producer] Shawn Levy have worked really hard, and they understand the stakes are high,” Holland said last year. “They want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year. And so they really want to take the time to get it right.”

Stranger Things Season Three is out July 4th.