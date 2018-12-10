‘Stranger Things 3’ Teaser Reveals New Episode Titles

After Netflix teased fans at CCXP in Brazil earlier today, the streaming giant finally revealed a teaser for the upcoming season of Stranger Things.

The new clip for Stranger Things 3 is much like the first promo video Netflix released for the previous season, revealing the episode titles of the upcoming season. It does not show any new footage, so fans will still have to wait for the first official trailer before getting a glimpse of the new episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the teaser above, backed by the pulsating synth theme song, which reveals the following eight episode titles:

Suzie, Do You Copy?

The Mall Rats

The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

The Sauna Test

The Source

The Birthday

The Bite

The Battle of Starcourt

The video also revealed a short tagline that revealed the year the upcoming season will take place in, confirming a time jump for Stranger Things 3:

“In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues.”

Many fans are curious about the new season of the show, and series star David Harbour has praised the upcoming storylines. The actor previously told the Hollywood Reporter that playing the role of Sheriff Hopper is one of his favorite gigs.

Series star David Harbour teased some surprising new storylines will drive the action forward in Stranger Things 3, praising the role of Sheriff Jim Hopper as one of his favorite gigs.

“It’s my favorite thing to do,” said Harbour. “Certainly, acting is my favorite thing to do — but acting on this material with this group of people is just beyond. The scripts are really great this year. And in the new directions that we’re going, all of us are taking a lot of risks. We’re all a little bit out of our comfort zone.”

Harbour then said the show would continue to push the boundaries of what fans expect.

“I wish I could characterize the season, but to me it’s so big,” he said. “For example, did you find last season to be darker? There were certainly elements of it that were scary, but I thought there was also a lot of fun, a lot of joy and a lot of silliness, with Steve being a dad and the kids as Ghostbusters. Just taking my story, for example, it’s fun to see Hopper having adopted Eleven. She’s become legitimized in the society, in the world of Hawkins. And he’s a father now. He’s raising a teenage daughter, with all that that entails. So I think that can be pretty funny to see his inadequacies in all of this.”

Stranger Things 3 is rumored to debut on Netflix in Summer 2019.