Cary Elwes Weighs in on if His Stranger Things Politician Knows About the Town’s Otherworldly Events

In the first season of Stranger Things, a group of friends discovered that a nefarious organization in their small town of Hawkins, Indiana had been conducting supernatural research which opened up a pathway to the “Upside Down,” a dimension full of disturbing creatures. The second season of the series expanded the world further, allowing more characters and entities to travel from one dimension to the other. One big question that fans have about the series is who knows about this research and its ramifications, with actor Cary Elwes, who plays the mayor of Hawkins, keeping coy about just how much his character knows.

“It’s the first time we’re meeting the mayor of Hawkins and it turns out he’s a rather self-centered individual,” Elwes shared with The Wrap. “And he’s one of these politicians that seems to be very full of himself and not always honest, and a little bit demeaning of others, perhaps. Like I said, he’s a bit smarmy.”

As far as whether or not Mayor Larry Kline knows of the disturbing things going on in his town, Elwes claimed he doesn’t “know anything.”

In the new season, it’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Elwes might be new to the series, but he made a bold claim earlier this year about what fans could expect.

“I went from being a fan of the show to being in it. I know that if I was still a fan, I’d be so excited to know how incredible this season is and how [creators] the Duffers manage to outdo themselves every single time,” Elwes told Variety. “If you thought Season One was great, and Season Two was powerful, you ain’t seen nothing yet. These guys, it’s bigger and more powerful than you’ve ever seen. It’s incredible.”

The third season of Stranger Things debuts on July 4th.

