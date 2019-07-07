Stranger Things Star David Harbour Breaks Hearts With Fan Art Post

The holiday weekend is almost to an end, which means most Stranger Things fans have already binged the show’s third season. The new episodes were filled with ’80s goodness and provided new scares, laughs, and tears. One of the show’s stars, David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper), recently took to Instagram to post some fan art and comment on the show’s shocking finale…

WARNING: Stranger Things 3 Spoilers Ahead…

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram In loving memory… (Artist?) #machina #schtopp #vroomvroom A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Jul 6, 2019 at 11:40pm PDT

“In loving memory… (Artist?) #machina #schtopp #vroomvroom,” Harbour wrote.

As you can see, the fan art (currently, the artist is unknown) is of Hopper’s police car, and the caption is referring to the character’s supposed death. While Harbour is playing into the story that his character really died, most fans aren’t buying it.

First and foremost, we didn’t see a body, which is pretty much the number one rule of television deaths. Second, the season’s post-credit scene saw a Russian soldier being told to feed a prisoner to their Demogorgon, but is ordered to spare “the American.” Many people believe Hop is said American. Either way, it’s going to be a long time before we know for sure.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Harbour was asked whether or not he’d be returning for a fourth season.

“There’s always discussion on set about kicking around ideas about what would be cool and stuff, but there’s a lot of stuff that goes down in season three that you’re going to want to pay attention to before you start thinking at all about the future,” Harbour teases. “They pulled no punches with the season, and it’s a big deal what goes down. So you really have to watch this before you start even speculating.”

Do you think Hopper is really dead? Tell us in the comments!

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.