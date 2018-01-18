‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour Agrees to Officiate Wedding Following Twitter Request

Stranger Things star David Harbour has learned the hard way to never underestimate the powers of social media, as his lofty demands that a fan must get 125,000 retweets if they want him to officiate their wedding was accomplished in less than 24 hours.

After the fan jokingly asked how many retweets she’d need to get for Chief Hopper himself to officiate her wedding, the actor replied that it would take 125,000 and also came with stipulations.

“Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform [the] ceremony,” Harbour specified. “I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece.”

The actor clearly had no idea how quickly social media would help make the event happen, with the actor’s tweet currently sitting at almost 130,000 retweets. Not one to back out of a bet, Harbour raised the stakes for anyone else attempting to cash in on his sense of humor.

“Dammit. Not even 24hours,” Harbour tweeted. “You’re kidding me. @ErickaElizabth DM me please to get the ball rolling. I’m making it seriously hard next time, internet, this is not over between us…”

The fan had clearly been inspired by the recent surprise reveal that a fan had asked Harbour to join her for her senior photos, with the actor saying he needed her to get 25,000 retweets and included the stipulation that he’d get to hold a trombone.

Over two months later, photos emerged online showing that Harbour followed through on the promise, bringing the fan to Netflix headquarters for the memorable photo shoot.

“Voted most likely to hijack someone’s high school senior photos 24 years later. Many thanks to @postydamaris and her kind family and @iamtommyg photography for making a dream come true and proving my high school classmates right!!” Harbour captioned the collage of photos.

We think it’s safe to assume that any further requests of Harbour will result in an incredibly high number of retweets, yet we won’t be surprised at how quickly the internet can band together for a good cause.

The first two seasons of Stranger Things are currently available on Netflix.

