Stranger Things: David Harbour Posts Adorable Jopper Photo From SAG Awards

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday and lots of folks from our favorite films and television series were in attendance, including the cast of Stranger Things. This year, the hit Netflix series was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series, and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series (David Harbour). While Harbour didn’t take home the prize this year, he still appeared to have a lot of fun at the event. In fact, the actor took to Instagram to share some photos with Winona Ryder and our Jopper-shipping hearts could not be more full.

“Love these losers. Ty sags. That De Niro clip reel. That Brad Pitt speech. This room. These idols. (Am I being gracious enough in defeat?),” Harbour wrote. “That Parasite cast!!,” he added. “That Renee speech👏”

The big question of Stranger Things‘ upcoming fourth season will be whether or not Hop survived the end of the third season. He’s presumed dead by his friends and family in Hawkins, but fans of the show aren’t buying it. Recently, Harbour spoke to TheWrap and claimed he doesn’t know his character’s fate.

“So [creators Matt and Ross Duffer] told me the arc of the season, and then I think we got Episode Eight like a couple months before we shot it,” Harbour admitted. “And I remember reading that episode, and they hadn’t told me this whole thing about this Russian facility at the end and how that was gonna be the sort of teaser and like ‘The American’ and the Demogorgon. They hadn’t told me about any of that, actually, and I just read it in the script and I thought it was amazing.”

While we doubt the series would bring the character back so quickly after his apparent demise, Harbour implies he hasn’t heard anything about even a small appearance in the upcoming season.

“And I really thought I was ‘The American,’ and then I haven’t heard a lot from them,” the actor confessed. “So I really don’t know if I am. But I thought I was, but it was never discussed.”

He added, “I didn’t ask [The Duffers], ’cause I felt confident I was — and now I’m not so confident.”

Stay tuned for details on Season Four of Stranger Things.