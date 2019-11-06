Stranger Things Day: Netflix Finally Releases Season 3 Bloopers

The Internet has been asking for the Stranger Things Season 3 blooper reel ever since it debuted on Netflix over the summer. Over the past couple of weeks, all of the Stranger Things social media channels have teased that the bloopers would finally be released on November 6th, which also happens to be Stranger Things Day. Well the day is now upon us, and Netflix upholded its end of the bargain. The full four-minute blooper real from Stranger Things Season 3 has been released online.

The Season 3 bloopers, which you can watch in the video above, include all of your favorite Stranger Things stars trying their best to keep it together on the set. They don’t always do a good job of that, especially when trying to say “Grandma.”

David Harbour’s grandma blooper was the only one that Stranger Things had shared online ahead of the full video. Last week, the clip of Harbour struggling to get through his line was posted to the show’s Twitter account, teasing that the full reel would arrive on November 6th.

Today was dubbed Stranger Things Day because it marks the anniversary of when Will Byers went missing in the first season of the series. The events of the entire show began with Will disappearing into the Upside Down, so it makes sense to turn that date into the annual celebration of the series.

Fans expected the blooper reel to arrive on Stranger Things Day, but there is also hope amongst everyone who follows the show that something else exciting will follow. To have a whole day dedicated to a series and only release a blooper reel would be a little lackluster, right? Stranger Things has been anything but over the years, so some sort of casting announcement or release window for Season 4 could be in order. Then again, there could be nothing at all.

Regardless, Netflix will be interacting with fans all day long using the hashtag #StrangerThingsDay, sharing around the love that everyone has for the series. It will at least be a fun experience for the Stranger Things faithful, if nothing else.

What did you think of the new Stranger Things blooper reel? Let us know in the comments!