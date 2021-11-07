Stranger Things: “Dear Billy” Trends as Fans Hope for Return of Dacre Montgomery in Season 4

Today is a big day for Stranger Things fans! Not only did Netflix release a new teaser for the long-awaited fourth season and reveal it’s being released next summer, but they also shared all of the new season’s episode titles. The names of the episodes will be “The Hellfire Club,” “Vecna’s Curse,” “The Monster and the Superhero,” “Dear Billy,” “The Nina Project,” “The Dive,” “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” “Papa,” and “The Piggyback.” Fans are especially excited about the “Dear Billy” title, hoping that it will mean the return of Dacre Montgomery. Of course, the character died in the Season 3 finale, but we all know that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be back.

Before checking out some of the fan reactions to the “Dear Billy” episode title, you can view the clip from Netflix below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What's in a name?



Stranger Things 4 premiering Summer 2022. pic.twitter.com/leznp8XJbh — Netflix (@netflix) November 6, 2021

Last year, there were some hints that Montgomery could be returning after the actor posted a photo of himself wearing a white t-shirt, sporting shaggy hair, hints of a bad mustache, and a necklace that looks similar to Billy’s. We’ll just have to wait until summer 2022 to find out for sure, but in the meantime, here are some tweets from fans getting excited and/or speculating about “Dear Billy”…

Be Prepared

episode four of stranger things is always insane. the fourth episode of s4 is dear billy…. yeah i’m terrified pic.twitter.com/jjSwwAqhHI — clo 💌 (@henryscdiaz) November 6, 2021

Bleak

https://twitter.com/sadiebeths/status/1457053323282976771?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s Fine

“DEAR BILLY" sobbing, ripping my hair out, throwing up, hitting my head against the wall. pic.twitter.com/Tey3XuICJL — GHOST 🥀 (@skeletoes) November 6, 2021

The Emotions Are Real

https://twitter.com/cosmicmayfields/status/1457056628868624389?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Too Soon

‘dear billy’ more like dead billy!! https://t.co/mjdgR30C1n — best of max mayfield (@dailymayfield) November 6, 2021

Sadie Sink Supremacy

oh sadies definitely gonna serve in dear billy alright. can’t wait to see her performance https://t.co/P6HMMPKKBG — ًً (@tokyogfathers) November 6, 2021

Is It Summer Yet?

sorry i’m still not emotionally recovered from “dear billy” pic.twitter.com/NZ2RUnsmNm — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 6, 2021

A Good Guess

guys don’t worry i’m sure “dear billy” is about max talking about her trauma and the bad times she had with him to her guidance counselor or something, i’d say it would be more likely about max rather than billy — cari (@sadieschampagne) November 6, 2021

In Conclusion