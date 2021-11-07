Stranger Things: “Dear Billy” Trends as Fans Hope for Return of Dacre Montgomery in Season 4

Today is a big day for Stranger Things fans! Not only did Netflix release a new teaser for the long-awaited fourth season and reveal it’s being released next summer, but they also shared all of the new season’s episode titles. The names of the episodes will be “The Hellfire Club,” “Vecna’s Curse,” “The Monster and the Superhero,” “Dear Billy,” “The Nina Project,” “The Dive,” “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” “Papa,” and “The Piggyback.” Fans are especially excited about the “Dear Billy” title, hoping that it will mean the return of Dacre Montgomery. Of course, the character died in the Season 3 finale, but we all know that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t be back.
Before checking out some of the fan reactions to the “Dear Billy” episode title, you can view the clip from Netflix below:
Last year, there were some hints that Montgomery could be returning after the actor posted a photo of himself wearing a white t-shirt, sporting shaggy hair, hints of a bad mustache, and a necklace that looks similar to Billy’s. We’ll just have to wait until summer 2022 to find out for sure, but in the meantime, here are some tweets from fans getting excited and/or speculating about “Dear Billy”…