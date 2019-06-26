A Stranger Things Summer Starts With a 6-Foot Demogorgon Sprinkler

Merchandising for season 3 of Stranger Things has been through the roof, particularly with regard to the summer in Hawkins theme, but Netflix has really outdone themselves now. Netflix and Big Mouth Toys have teamed up to create an inflatable Demogorgon yard sprinkler that stands over 6-feet tall and sprays water out of its spiky, terrifying maw. All you need to do is inflate and connect it to a standard water hose.

If you want to take your summer barbecues to the Upside Down and beyond, you can order a Demogorgon yard sprinkler via Fun.com and right here at Amazon for $99.99. However, as the title suggests, a Stranger Things summer starts with the sprinkler – but there’s more where that came from.

Indeed, Netflix and Big Mouth unleashed a whole wave of Stranger Things-themed pool items that include everything from an Eleven waffle-shaped pool float and sensory deprivation pool to a Barb Missing milk carton beach blanket. There’s even a giant Dart pool float! This stuff is ridiculous and amazing. I want it all.

You can shop the entire Stranger Things summer collection on Amazon. The waffle pool float and the Barb blanket are also available on Fun.com. Grab these quick because sell outs are inevitable.

The third season of Stranger Things arrives on Netflix July 4th. The official synopsis reads:

“It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.”

