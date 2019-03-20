‘Stranger Things’ Fans React to Season 3 Trailer

The new trailer for the long-awaited third season of Stranger Things dropped today, and fans are incredibly excited to finally get their eyes on Hawkins’ favorite group of tweens. The new season is finally arriving on Netflix on the Fourth of July, which gives fans of the series plenty of time to dissect the new footage.

We already know that season three will see our favorite small town go up against the forces of the Upside Down, and that the Mind Flayer won’t be the only big bad of the season. In fact, the series’ creators, The Duffer Brothers, as well as the cast members have all been teasing a “bigger, darker, scarier” season three.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the new trailer, all excited to see the town of Hawkins back in action. The trailer has everything from a hilarious prank gone wrong to a blossoming friendship between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Max (Sadie Sink). There is also an exciting look at more monsters, our beloved Joyce (Winnona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour), and everyone’s favorite surrogate mom, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). The trailer is action-packed with goodness, and here’s what the fans have had to say about it…

The Excitement

Accurate representation of me shouting about Stranger Things season three over the next few months. #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/N8glYQ6kDZ — Adele Ankers (@AdeleAnkers) March 20, 2019

The Budding Friendship

look at my babies becoming friends and having girl time, this is the content we asked for #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/zyQyWvHqHx — ?. | ?????? ????????? ?????? (@livelovebread) March 20, 2019

Poor Will Byers

WHEN WILL THEY EVER LET MY BOY WILL BYERS BE HAPPY AGAIN I’M SO ANGRY #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/TXTQVodBRp — ????? (@thorsraqnarok) March 20, 2019

A Farrah Fawcett Shout-Out

Dustin still uses Farrah Fawcett hairspray Steve recommended him lol #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/byY03TbjL1 — Izzie (@Izzie177) March 20, 2019

More Smooches

Mamma Steve

Erica’s Return

Most important take from the new #StrangerThings3 trailer: We’re getting more of Lucas’s little sister, Erica!!!! pic.twitter.com/PmdWGBucgP — Zach Goins (@zach_goins) March 20, 2019

Jopper Love

Hopper and Joyce for real need to happen this season #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/xwnjJcwf2C — Katie Foster (@katiie_did) March 20, 2019

New Character Curiosity

All Grown Up

STOP IM ACTUALLY CRYING THEYRE REALLY NOT KIDS ANYMORE #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/tM3hsmfT78 — SHAWN SAID MY NAME (@tomendess) March 20, 2019

Stranger Things returns to Netflix for season three on July 4th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we’re breaking down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!