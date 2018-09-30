‘Stranger Things’ Voted Favorite Netflix Series

Stranger Things is the overwhelming favorite Netflix Original Series according to a poll conducted by Rotten Tomatoes.

Stranger Things was the top choice for Netflix viewers across gender and generation gaps, getting 19 percent of the overall female vote and 22 percent of the overall male vote.

Marvel’s Daredevil was voted the second most popular overall, but that vote was much less unanimous. Daredevil ranked number two for both Millennial and Generation X males but didn’t even crack the top five for women in either generation.

The Crown took the second place spot for women, though Millennial women seem to prefer prison comedy Orange is the New Black to the royal drama.

The Crown was overall the second choice for members of Generation X, while Black Mirror was the second place winner overall for Millennials. Black Mirror ranked as number three overall for Generation X.

See the full poll results below:

Filming on the third season of Stranger Things is already underway. Set photos have revealed a new look for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Producer Shawn Levy previously revealed that things were underway and teased things to come in the new season and beyond.

“I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season Four,” he said. “Season Four is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided. And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumptions. So even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season. We’re always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we’re going to follow that inspiration and throw out some ideas in order to embrace some new ones that are more exciting. And I have no doubt that Season 3 will be no exception.”

In a more recent interview, Levy and Stranger Things star David Harbour teased that the new season will take inspiration from some “epic” movies, though he wouldn’t reveal which films specifically.

“If you’re a real fan of Stranger Things and you really want to know, I would go look at the great films that were released in ’85, of which there were many, and just go down that list and think of the possibilities that we could be going with,” Harbour suggested. “I think it is a specific season to 1985, and so you’ll see references to that.

“We’re experimenting a lot this season, and we’re taking risks, and I hope that they pay off but they are risks.” Harbour continued. “We’re going into territories we’ve never been to before, and it’s exciting.”

Are you excited for Stranger Things 3? Let us know in the comments!