‘Stranger Things’ Star Reminds Fans There Are Multiple More Seasons on the Way

Prior to the release of the second season of Stranger Things, the series’ cast and crew teased that the show would likely last four or five seasons. In the year since those comments first emerged, some fans have forgotten that we have multiple more seasons to look forward to, with star Gaten Matarazzo reminding everyone that the show is far from finished.

“I know that [creators] Matt and Ross [Duffer], their goal is not to go as many seasons as possible,” Matarazzo admitted to De Telegraff. “It’s to go until they finish their story, and I’ve heard the magic number is either four or five. We just finished up three – three is not the last one planned.”

Last fall, executive producer Shawn Levy made it sound likely that the show would last five seasons.

“Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the Brothers made four seasons sound like an official end, and I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors’ agents,” Levy shared with Entertainment Weekly. “The truth is we’re definitely going four seasons and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely.”

With these comments having been made so long ago and with fans hoping to uncover any details about the series’ future as possible, the major reason fans thought the series was ending this season was due to an emotional Instagram post star Millie Bobby Brown made about having a hard time saying goodbye to her co-stars.

“I’m just a very emotional person. When it comes to my closest people, like, I’m not good at goodbyes,” Brown clarified with The Late Show about finishing filming the season. “Last day of the season. Of the season, not the show, the season. Watch Netflix call me after this, ‘You can’t say anything,’ okay, got it.”

The actress went on to specify that one big reason for being so emotional is that wrapping filming meant parting ways with co-star Sadie Sink.

“My nose gets really red when I cry. I was really crying. Those are real tears,” Brown admitted about the photo. “So basically, what happened was I’m a very emotional person, I can’t say goodbye to people, it gives me serious sadness and anxiety, and so when I had to say goodbye to my best friend Sadie, I just broke down. Also, catering. That was a tough one.”

The third season of Stranger Things is set to premiere sometime in 2019.

How many more seasons do you think the series will run for? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!