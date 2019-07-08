Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Shares Adorable Photo of the Scoops Troop

The new season of Stranger Things is officially streaming on Netflix, which means the show’s star-studded cast has been posting tons of behind-the-scenes content from the new season. One of the most beloved parts of the new episodes was the Scoops Troop, the crew consisting of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Erica Sinclar (Priah Ferguson). The foursome spent the brunt of the season together trying to solve the mystery of a secret Russian code. Well, it looks like the Scoops Troop bonded in real life, too, because Matarazzo recently posted an adorable photo of them all together.

View this post on Instagram Scoops Troop forever! @maya_hawke @uncle_jezzy @priahferguson @strangerthingstv A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on Jul 7, 2019 at 2:21pm PDT

“Scoops Troop forever!,” he wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, including some of the show’s cast:

“Family ❤️,” Ferguson replied.

“SCOOP TROOP IS GOALS!,” Randy Havens (Mr. Clarke) added.

“WE STAN THE SCOOP TROOP,” Netflix UK wrote.

“HEROES AND ICONS,” the official Stranger Things account replied.

Many fans commented on the post, too:

“Aw what a cute family of 4,” @strangerthnigstv added.

“LITERALLY THE BEST GROUP OUT OF THE WHOLE SEASON,” @gw3n.rein replied.

“I CAN’T WAIT FOR THE SEASON 4,” @sunrxose2 wrote.

Currently, a fourth season hasn’t been officially announced, but it’s extremely likely we’ll be getting at least one more season. Recently, David Harbour (Jim Hopper), spoke to ComicBook.com about the possibility of another season.

“There’s always discussion on set about kicking around ideas about what would be cool and stuff, but there’s a lot of stuff that goes down in season three that you’re going to want to pay attention to before you start thinking at all about the future,” Harbour teases. “They pulled no punches with the season, and it’s a big deal what goes down. So you really have to watch this before you start even speculating.”

What was your favorite part about Stranger Things 3? Tell us in the comments!

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.