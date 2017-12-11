‘Stranger Things’ Nominated For A Golden Globe

The world of horror is often overlooked when it comes to critical accolades and awards groups, but the power of Stranger Things is hard to deny. The Netflix series snagged two Golden Globe Awards nominations, pitting it against some of the best shows TV has to offer.

The series as a whole won a nomination for Best Television Series – Drama, competing against series like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Game of Thrones and This Is Us. Star David Harbour earned a nomination for Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television. The actor goes up against Alfred Molina from Feud: Bette and Joan, Christian Slater from Mr. Robot, Alexander Skarsgard from Big Little Lies and David Thewlis from Fargo.

Earlier this year, the series earned a handful of Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series.

The most exciting award that the series took home for its inaugural season was for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. With the cast consisting of talent from a variety of age ranges, it was hard to deny the amount of talent on display in the rookie series.

The cast’s win at the SAG Awards became one of the most viral moments of the year, as Harbour used the opportunity to address not only his gratitude at the accolade, but shared a passionate plea to stand up to bullies.

“We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home,” Harbour shared. “We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are lost amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy.”

Not only did the speech itself inspire memes, but co-star Winona Ryder, who wasn’t prepared for the rousing statements, reacted with a wide variety of facial expressions, setting fire to social media for her response.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on January 5, 2018.

Both seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.

