‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Horror Nights Maze New Look Released

One of the more horrifying elements of Netflix’s Stranger Things is the “Upside Down,” a realm which is home to a variety of monstrous creatures. Fans attending Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights will be able to experience the dimension’s hazards when a Stranger Things-themed attraction debuts this September. Kyle Lambert, who creates the series’ official artwork, debuted a promotional poster for the event, which you can see below.

For the first time ever, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Singapore are partnering with Netflix to bring Stranger Things to life at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights events. Fans of the series will get the chance to brave the Upside Down and confront the supernatural as each park debuts all-new mazes inspired by season one of the critically-acclaimed series.

Featuring the series’ cast standing adjacent to the predatory Demogorgon, the ominous image depicts a nearly palpable account of what guests can expect to experience when the Stranger Things maze debuts as part of Halloween Horror Nights this fall.

The Stranger Things maze, inspired by season one of the Netflix series, will come to life at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort beginning, Friday, September 14th and at Universal Studios Singapore beginning Thursday, September 27th.

The parallel universe, referred to as the Upside Down, that terrorized the small town of Hawkins, Indiana in Stranger Things, will bring the chittering, predatory Demogorgon to “Halloween Horror Nights” to stalk unwitting guests as they encounter iconic scenes, characters, and environments from the mesmerizing series.

Working collaboratively with Netflix, along with the creators and executive producer of the blockbuster series—Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer and Shawn Levy, the mazes will be authentic representations of Stranger Things, designed to transport guests into artfully recreated scenes and storylines. From the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory, under the U.S. Department of Energy, to the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights and the eerie Upside Down woods oozing a shower of floating orb-like spores, the chilling new mazes will offer surprising twists and unexpected turns around every corner.

Catch up on all the gruesome details for Halloween Horror Nights and get your tickets now. The event kicks off on September 14th and runs through November 3rd.

