Stranger Things Star David Harbour Isn’t Sure Hopper Survived Anymore

Shortly after fans witnessed the apparent death of Hopper in the Season Three finale of Stranger Things, we witnessed a moment in which the Russian military made mention of “The American,” igniting theories that the character had somehow survived, but star David Harbour now has doubts about that notion. With shooting set to begin in the near future for Season Four, Harbour recently admitted that, having not heard about what was in store for the upcoming season, he no longer feels confident that Hopper is the character referenced in last season’s final moments or if he’ll be returning at all in the future.

“So [creators Matt and Ross Duffer] told me the arc of the season, and then I think we got Episode Eight like a couple months before we shot it,” Harbour admitted to TheWrap. “And I remember reading that episode, and they hadn’t told me this whole thing about this Russian facility at the end and how that was gonna be the sort of teaser and like ‘The American’ and the Demogorgon. They hadn’t told me about any of that, actually, and I just read it in the script and I thought it was amazing.”

While we doubt the series would bring the character back so quickly after his apparent demise, Harbour implies he hasn’t heard anything about even a small appearance in the upcoming season.

“And I really thought I was ‘The American,’ and then I haven’t heard a lot from them,” the actor confessed. “So I really don’t know if I am. But I thought I was, but it was never discussed.”

He added, “I didn’t ask [The Duffers], ’cause I felt confident I was — and now I’m not so confident.”

The actor recently completed work on the upcoming Black Widow, but admitted that he is keeping his schedule clear in the near future in case the Duffer brothers contact him about Season Four.

“I’ll tell you this, I don’t have work lined up right now. I am working on a book, so I’m sort of focused on that right now and I don’t really have acting worked lined up,” Harbour confessed. “So theoretically, if somebody called me, I could probably get on a plane and do something.”

As you would imagine, Harbour is just as excited at potentially returning to the series as fans are.

“My hope is the same as yours,” the actor pointed out. “My hope is that there is some sort of resurrection [for Hopper], but I don’t know. I know they haven’t gone into production yet.”

