Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Posts Fun Behind-the-Scenes Photo with Dacre Montgomery

Stranger Things 3 finally dropped on Netflix this week, and it brought fans back to the mayhem, fun, and terror that is Hawkins, Indiana. During the first episode of the new season, Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) was infected by The Mind Flayer, making him a new big bad. While Billy wasn’t exactly a good guy in season two, the character has been knocked up a few pegs into straight-up evil territory. Since Montgomery has been playing a villain since he started on the show, it’s a nice treat to see him having fun with the series’ younger cast. Well, thanks to a recent Instagram post from Millie Bobby Brown AKA Eleven, we’re getting a fun behind-the-scenes look at the true Montgomery.

“Billy and El take a break from the violence to enjoy some good dumplings,” Brown wrote.

This is truly a delightful photo, which is an opinion shared by many fans. Tons of people commented on the post, including the official account for Netflix.

“How…how did you explain the wounds to the restaurant?,” the streaming service joked.

“Love it!,” Stranger Things 3 star, @caryelwes, replied.

“A well deserved break for Billy and El! The best season yet,” @hismileteeth added.

“This is everything,” @mrrandyhavens AKA Mr. Clarke wrote.

“PLEASE YALL CARRIED THE WHOLE SEASON ON YOUR BACK,” @milliesmonster commented.

“You guys really killed this season. I am so so so proud of you both. Thank you for everything,” @keepmillie added.

How did you feel about Billy and Eleven’s respective arcs this season? Tell us in the comments!

In addition to Brown and Montgomery, Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.