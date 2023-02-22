Stranger Things Star Hopes for Season 5 Return (Even Though His Character Is Dead)

Stranger Things has made it a habit of killing off some of the show's most likable characters. Once upon a time, Sean Astin's Bob won the hearts of everyone, only to get his own heart ripped out by a pack of starving demodogs. Then came Alexei, the fan-favorite that found himself gunned down by Russian authorities at a carnival. Let's not forget Eddie Munson, the latest Stranger star to die, ultimately sacrificing himself for the greater good in the show's latest batch of episodes. Then there are the likes of Doctor Martin Brenner, an absolutely repulsive character that most couldn't wait to see meet his maker.

Despite his character being hated by most, Matt Modine is holding out hope Brenner can somehow return in some shape, way, or form in Season 5. "Is he dead?" Modine asked Radio Times at this year's BAFTAs. "I wish I knew, I love Millie Bobby Brown, I love [creators] the Duffer brothers, and [producer] Shawn Levy and it was such a wonderful show to go to work on, it was fun every day that I worked on the show.

Still, Modine added that he hoped stranger things could happen with his character, allowing a villainous return in the show's final season.

"I hope that there's some way to resuscitate Dr. Brenner and put him in season 5 because it would be wonderful to be part of the last season," the actor continued. "Well we didn't really see him dead – he was just lying there in the dirt. He's survived the Demogorgon, he survived Vecna in episode 1 of season 4..."

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros returned to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

The first four seasons are now streaming on Netflix.