Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer Weighs in on Love Triangle





Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer weighed in on that popular love triangle from the show. She went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Megan Thee Stallion ended up co-hosting. The popular music artist did not go easy on the Nancy actress. Megan felt like she was speaking for a lot of the fanbase who wishes that the Stranger Things character would end up with Steve. It was all in good fun, but clearly Dyer has heard these questions from fans before. While Nancy is not perfect, she does feel real in a lot of interesting ways. If her and Joe Keery's character end up together by the end of the show, it could be just as messy as her relationship with Jonathan has proved to be. Check out what she had to say in her defense down below.

"I do feel bad!" The actress began. "Honestly, I think the way that Jonathan and Nancy happened, I was like, ah that's…," she offered before the Hip-Hop star joked that it was messed up. "She doesn't always make the most morally right decisions all the time, but that's human, you know," added Dyer

"Let's talk about it, though," Megan offered. "Because, okay, so boom. At first you liked Steve. You was into Steve. And then you just kinda like, dumped him, no caution, he didn't know what was happening. Poor Steve. Y'all keep throwing the kids on him to babysit — he keeps saving y'all life. All he do is save y'all life. He was beating everybody up! And you like, 'Aw man, I'm going to Jonathan, sorry.'"

In a recent conversation with Collider, Matt Duffer admitted that they didn't know when Season 5 will begin filming yet. Both Netflix and the creative team are tossing around different ideas at this stage. But, it will be confirmed sooner rather than later after the success of Season 4.

"It depends who you ask," Duffer said. "That's what we're still figuring out. If you ask our AD, and our line producer, they want more time for production. Our post-production supervisor wants more time for post-production. So it's going to be a big discussion. How long does everybody get? Here's the thing, the more you shorten production, the more you shorten post-production, the more things get compromised."

Who do you think Nancy should end up with? Let us know down in the comments!