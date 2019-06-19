Stranger Things Season 3 New Coke Extended Video Released

While some audiences might turn to Stranger Things for its sci-fi and horror themes, its compelling characters, or its unpredictable drama, some audiences can’t get enough of the ways in which the series offers a blast from the past with its nostalgic embrace of the ’80s. The upcoming third season will take place in the summer of 1985, which soft drink fans will remember as the season when Coca-Cola debuted an all-new formula, hoping that New Coke would become a major sensation. To celebrate the new episodes, the series created a commercial promoting the product, which just earned an extended edition that you can see above.

It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Hopefully the third season of the series is received more positively than New Coke, as it was pulled from shelves after only three months. The company returned to its Coca-Cola Classic formula, though it has launched a promotion on its website allowing fans to purchase collectible Stranger Things bottles which also comes with cans of New Coke.

The series is known for regularly delivering audiences harrowing tales of horror and science fiction, though star David Harbour promised earlier this year that the new season will also feature the strong bonds between characters that fans have grown to love.

“It’s bigger, and it’s more Spielbergian. I felt Season One was very Stephen King, Season Two was very Spielberg, and we get even more Spielbergian in our aesthetic,” Harbour shared with Collider. “It’s got a lot of color to it this year, we really get into the ’80s more; it’s ’85, Hopper has a whole new getup, he’s got a mustache — we’re leaning into it in a really fun, interesting way.”

He continued, “Also it’s got a lot of love, and it always has from the very beginning. That’s the thing that’s very special about the show, it has tremendous heart. I always get choked up when I watch it, and this season is no different. It takes a lot of risks, but in its essence it’s going to smack you in the heart. It’s really funny and it’s really beautiful and there are some big, big surprises.”

Check out Season Three of Stranger Things when it lands on Netflix on July 4th.

