Stranger Things Officially Renewed For Season 3

Netflix has officially announced that Stranger Things has been renewed for Season 3. The announcement should come as no surprise as the first two seasons proved to be gigantic hits for the network.

FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017

Netflix made the announcement via Twitter, stating “For the love of Steve, Duh! So hold tight baby darts – Season 3 is officially happening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix described the original season of Strangers Things as, “A love letter to the ’80s classics that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is set in 1983 Indiana, where a young boy vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.”

Stranger Things Season 2 released on Netflix on October 27, 2017. In Stranger Things 2, the series was set in 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana were still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers had been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatened those who survived.

It’s unknown what the plot line will be for Stranger Things Season 3. In announcing the renewal of Stranger Things, Netflix did not reveal the release date or the episode count for the upcoming third season. The first season of Stranger Things was eight episodes, and the second season was upped to nine episodes. Could Netflix be looking to increase the episode count again with the third season?