Stranger Things Prequel Novel to Focus on Eddie Munson

The breakout hit of Season 4 of Stranger Things was Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson, a character who also met his demise in the action-packed and unsettling adventure, though fans will be relieved to know that we'll be getting more of Munson in an upcoming prequel novel Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus. Set two years before the events of Season 4, the story will explore Munson's attempts to make it big in the metal world, having to overcome a number of challenges he faces as an outcast in Hawkins, Indiana. Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus was written by Season 5 writer Caitlin Schneiderhan.

"The Eddie Munson we meet at the beginning of Stranger Things 4 is the protective shepherd to the nerdy lost sheep of Hawkins High. But taking on that mantle wasn't such a cut-and-dry decision," Schneiderhan sharted in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "I'm so excited for fans to go with him on his journey towards becoming a hero, to experience the messy and uncomfortable decisions that led him to become the brave misfit we all know and love."

Entertainment Weekly not only debuted the first details of the story, but also an exclusive look at the below cover.

(Photo: Penguin Random House)

The novel is described, "Hawkins, Indiana -- for most, it's simply another idyllic, manicured all-American town. But for Eddie Munson it's like living in a perpetual Tomb of Horrors. Luckily, he only has a few more months to survive at Hawkins High. And what is senior year, really, but just killing time between Dungeons & Dragons sessions with the Hellfire Club and gigs with his band?"

"It's at the worst dive bar in town that Eddie meets Paige, someone who has pulled off a freaking miracle. She escaped Hawkins and built a wickedly cool life for herself working for a record producer out in Los Angeles. Not only is she the definition of a badass -- with a killer taste in music -- she might be the only person that actually appreciates him as the bard he is instead of the devil incarnate. But the best thing? She's offering a chance for him to make something of himself, and all he needs is to get her a demo tape of Corroded Coffin's best songs.

"Just one problem: Recording costs money. Money Eddie doesn't have. But he's willing to do whatever it takes: even if that means relying on his old man, Al Munson. His dad just stumbled back into his life, with another dubious scheme up his sleeve, and yet Eddie knows this is his only option to make enough dough in enough time. It's a risk, but if it pays off he will finally have a one-way ticket out of Hawkins.

"Eddie can feel it: 1984 is going to be his year."

