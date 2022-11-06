Stranger Things Releases a Whole New Way to Listen to Season 4's Soundtrack

There was a lot to love about Stranger Things' fourth season, especially the music. Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" shot up the music charts thanks to it being Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) favorite song on Stranger Things and even earned the musician millions in royalties. The season also featured an epic Metallica moment when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played "Master of Puppets" in order to distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Metallica has since reacted to the moment, and even met up with Quinn. The series also features a great score by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. Now, you can listen to some of the songs in a whole new way.

According to Collider, some of the tracks from Stranger Things' fourth season now have "Spatial Mix" versions. In honor of Stranger Things Day, Lakeshore Records announced that three tracks from Season 4 score are getting new versions exclusively from Apple Music. This will include "Teens," which is the latest version of the Season 1 track "Kids," as well as "There are some things worse than ghosts...," the music that plays over some big Vecna moments, and the "Stranger Things" theme.

How Does Metallica Feel About Stranger Things Fans Loving Master of Puppets?

It's clear Metallica is a big fan of Eddie Munson and the love their song is getting from Stranger Things fans. They even made an epic TikTok duet in honor of the show. Unsurprisingly, "Master of Puppets" has had a massive streaming boost since the episode aired, and Metallica even played the jam at Lollapalooza with some Stranger Things nods. Recently, the band shut down fans for trying to gatekeep newcomers to their music.

"I'm sorry Metallica for all the fake Stranger Things fans love ya," someone commented on a TikTok that Metallica shared of a live "Master of Puppets" performance. "Don't be sorry. Everyone is welcome in the Metallica Family," they replied. "If they like Puppets, chances are they'll find plenty of other songs to get into." They added in the caption of the post, "FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you've been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time."

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.