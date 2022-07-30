Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Finally Meets Metallica

The fourth season of Stranger Things came to an end earlier this month, but fans of the show are still gushing over Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). The character became an instant fan favorite, and Quinn has become a huge star overnight. The best Eddie moment occurred in the season finale when he played Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in order to distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Metallica has since reacted to the moment and even made an epic TikTok duet. Unsurprisingly, "Master of Puppets" has had a massive streaming boost since the episode aired, and Metallica just played the jam at Lollapalooza. During the event, the band even met Quinn, and the video of them all together is bound to warm the hearts of any Stranger Things fan.

"🤘this is for Eddie 🤘 Joe Quinn met Eddie Munson's heroes: @Metallica!" Netflix shared on Twitter today. Quinn and Metallica also shared a photo on Instagram. "We call to order the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club," they wrote. You can check out the posts below:

🤘this is for Eddie 🤘

Joe Quinn met Eddie Munson's heroes: @Metallica! pic.twitter.com/y0oaSLpT6P — Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2022

Recently, Metallica shut down a fan on TikTok for trying to gatekeep their music.

"I'm sorry Metallica for all the fake Stranger Things fans love ya," someone commented on a TikTok that Metallica shared of a live "Master of Puppets" performance. "Don't be sorry. Everyone is welcome in the Metallica Family," they replied. "If they like Puppets, chances are they'll find plenty of other songs to get into." They added in the caption of the post, "FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you've been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time."

In an interview with The Guardian, Quinn shared that he listened to a tremendous amount of era-specific metal music to prepare for Stranger Things. "I tried grappling with Dungeons & Dragons, but accepted that wasn't going to happen," Quinn told the paper. "Music was my main way in. I listened to a lot of heavy metal – Black Sabbath, Metallica, Dio – and I worked with a brilliant vocal coach called Mary Howland. But 99.7% of the work is that wig."

All nine episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.