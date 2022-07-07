Stranger Things: Metallica Shuts Down Fan For Trying to Gatekeep "Master of Puppets"

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured some great storytelling with lots of terror and excitement, but one of the most talk-about things this season has been the soundtrack. Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" shot up the music charts thanks to Stranger Things and earned the musician millions in royalties. The season also featured an epic Metallica moment when Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played "Master of Puppets" in order to distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Metallica has since reacted to the moment, and recently shut down a fan for trying to gatekeep their music.

"I'm sorry Metallica for all the fake Stranger Things fans love ya," someone commented on a TikTok Metallica posted of a live "Master of Puppets" performance. "Don't be sorry. Everyone is welcome in the Metallica Family," they replied. "If they like Puppets, chances are they'll find plenty of other songs to get into." They added in the caption of the post, "FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you've been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time. 🤘🏻" You can check out the TikTok below:

"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," Metallica previously wrote on Instagram. "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that? It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/Henry/One).

All nine episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.