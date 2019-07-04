Stranger Things Fans Are Already Flipping Out After Binge Watching Season 3

The day that fans have been waiting almost two years for has finally arrived. The highly-anticipated third season of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix. Eight brand new episodes of the beloved series were released on the streaming service at 12 am PT. Some fans waited to wake up on the 4th of July to binge through the new season, but the real die-hard supporters of Stranger Things took things even further.

Stranger Things Season 3 has only been out for about 10 hours, but a ton of people online have already finished all of the new episodes. Of course, they’ve already flooded social media with their reactions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of these reactions are filled with spoilers, but we want to make sure you still have your own experience with the new season. So none of the tweets we included in this piece contain any substantial spoilers.

That said, the folks that have already watched the new episodes of Stranger Things are revealing all sorts of feelings online. Take a look:

Late Night Binge

guess who’s staying up late to binge watch the new season#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/vJmYsQ5iLE — max ◟̽◞̽ (@piedarc) July 4, 2019

The Return

When you hear the Stranger Things Theme after almost 2 years #StrangerThings #strangerthingsseason3 pic.twitter.com/VqS5NOcimx — Uzair (@m_u_jan) July 4, 2019

A Mood

EMOTIONS

me after i watched the last episode of #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/4iXvRDD54e — yoursanctuary (@Wassabiitsjacky) July 4, 2019

Bring on Season 4

Me after binge watching Stanger things season 3 in one go 😁 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/R8czjQe82r — Akthar Azif (@AktharAZIF) July 4, 2019

me waiting for season 4 even though season 3 came out 8 hours ago #StrangerThings

pic.twitter.com/pR0BYodBhx — 🌱 // spoilers (@90SARNOLD) July 4, 2019

Team Steve

Can’t Stop Watching

Crying.

Best Season So Far

Definitely the best season so far! finished in 1 night

Luv soooooooo much❣️ #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/GE8dslhZPw — EllforElliot (@EllforElliot) July 4, 2019

Therapists Near Me