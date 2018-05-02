‘Stranger Things 3’: First Look At Chief Hopper

Filming for the third season of Stranger Things officially kicked off last week, with Netflix offering fans of the series a video teaser to build excitement. With filming now underway, star David Harbour has been spotted on set wearing his iconic police chief uniform.

Fans are excited that the new season is moving forward, though one disappointment we’ve had to come to grips with is that the new season won’t be premiering until 2019. While we have no choice but to wait, some of the minds behind the series have hinted that the wait will be worth it.

“Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that’s a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas,” Levy revealed at PaleyFest as reported by Bloody Disgusting. “But again, they’re like 13 or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there’s fun to that instability.”

An interesting development in the second season of the show was the dissolution of the relationship between Steve and Nancy, creating a new dynamic among the characters. Levy hinted that Steve’s new role in the series will develop even further in Season 3.

“We’ll definitely get to see some more of Steve Harrington in Season 3, and I’ll just say we won’t be abandoning the ‘Dad Steve’ magic,” Levy shared of the character’s new role on the series. “I don’t want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve.”

Not only will this new season see a new dynamic among our heroes, we’ll also see new forms of evil that the characters will have to conquer.

“We did see at the end of episode nine that the Shadow Monster is still lurking in the Upside Down…and he is determined to find a way to achieve his goals,” Levy confirmed with Variety. “The dogs didn’t get it done in Season 3, so he’s gonna need…he’s gonna have some new strategies.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of Stranger Things are streaming now on Netflix, with Season 3 arriving sometime in 2019.

