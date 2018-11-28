‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Reveals New Haircut Adding to Speculation Season 3 Is Final Season

Multiple sources involved with Stranger Things have hinted that the series will likely run multiple more seasons, though fan speculation doesn’t often involve things like “facts.” With star Finn Wolfhard debuting his new haircut in the wake of Season Three wrapping up filming, some fans on his Instagram page think this could mark a more permanent end to the series.

View this post on Instagram Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial) on Nov 13, 2018 at 4:03pm PST

The actor did nothing more than show off that his hair is shorter than it was while filming Season Three of the series, yet some of the comments on the post confirm that fans are reacting with extreme exaggeration to his new ‘do. Recent emotional posts from co-star Millie Bobby Brown about wrapping filming also tipped more reactionary fans off that there might not be as much Stranger Things content in the future as previous sources admitted.

Brown shared a number of videos on her Instagram stories in which she had tears coming down her face, recalling the emotional journey of shooting Season Three. Specifically, the admiration Brown shared for her co-star Sadie Sink ignited theories that, even if the show continues for more seasons, some of the characters could meet dire ends.

“As we said goodbye, I gave my best friend the biggest hug and told her I loved her so much,” Brown captioned a photo of the two embracing. “My sister forever, [Sadie Sink].”

Brown’s Eleven became an immediate fan-favorite character in the first season, largely due to the chemistry she had with all of her co-stars. In the second season of the series, Eleven was largely isolated, interacting almost exclusively with David Harbour’s Chief Hopper. With Brown being the only young female character in the first season and her limited time on screen with co-stars in Season Two, the actress likely developed a much stronger bond with newcomer Sink over the course of filming this latest season. Clearly this had a strong emotional impact on the actress, making it tough to leave the experience behind.

Harbour, however, confirmed that the series will have a definite arc, which is sure to continue with at least one more season.

“Like Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi have an arc to them; I think Stranger Things, be it Season Four or Season Five, has an arc to it that I understand,” Harbour shared with CNET.

Season Three of Stranger Things will debut on Netflix sometime in 2019.

