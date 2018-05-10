‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Casts Francesca Reale

It looks like one Netflix alum is on her way to Hawkins, Indiana.

Francesca Reale has reportedly been cast in a recurring role in season three of Stranger Things, according to Variety. Reale will be playing Heather, a popular lifeguard at the Hawkins community pool, who “becomes the center piece of a dark mystery”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reale is best known for her role as Emily in the Netflix sitcom Haters Back Off!, as well as appearances in Blue Bloods and in the upcoming indie film Yes, God, Yes.

Reale is just the latest cast member to join Stranger Things‘ third season, alongside Cary Elwes playing Mayor Kline, Jake Busey playing a character named Bruce, and Maya Thurman-Hawke playing an “alternative girl” named Robin. And while there’s no telling exactly how these characters will factor into the season, it sounds like things could get pretty dangerous.

“We did see at the end of episode nine that the Shadow Monster is still lurking in the Upside Down…and he is determined to find a way to achieve his goals,” executive producer and director Shawn Levy confirmed earlier this year. “The dogs didn’t get it done in Season 3, so he’s gonna need…he’s gonna have some new strategies.”

“I just trust these guys,” David Harbour, who stars in the series as Chief Hopper, said in a previous interview. “The idea is to do four or five seasons, the Duffers have said, and I feel like, if we can do Season 2, we can do 3, 4 and 5 with no sweat. Right now, the world is so open. Hopper, at the end of two, kind of adopts Eleven, and the Upside Down still exists, even though we closed the gate. There’s just so much story there, with the tension with Joyce, his adopting of Eleven, and his relationship with all the kids, even the teens, and then you have all of these backstories.”

Season three of Stranger Things will debut on Netflix sometime in 2019.