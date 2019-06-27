Stranger Things Cast Pranks Fans at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

In the three years since Stranger Things debuted, the series’ young stars have become some of the most famous faces on the planet, due to the passionate fans of the series following them all across various social media platforms. Despite how recognizable the stars have become, especially among rabid fans, some viewers are unable to recognize them when they’re merely a few feet from their faces. Fans who were expecting to confront wax figures of the stars, however, might have been more surprised at the quality of these “statues,” with the series’ stars startling visitors at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Times Square, with some assistance from Jimmy Fallon. Check out the hilarious prank above.

In the new season of the series, it’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

The prank makes for a great representation of the series, as it’s known for delivering audiences not only heart-stopping scares but also hilarious humor, which has led to the series’ success. Star Finn Wolfhard previously teased that the new season will deliver audiences those various tones they’ve come to love, yet they’ve been elevated to a new level.

“The first season was more about the adventure aspect and kind of fun, the second season was more about the horror aspect,” Wolfhard shared with Pilot TV magazine. “Season Three is everything, like the fun of season one and the horror of Season Two and [creators] the Duffers have got better at it, at writing it. And we’ve become better actors.”

Given that the story unfolds over summer break, Ross Duffer previously promised that this could be the most fun season of the series.

“We would say that this is our most unapologetically fun season,” Duffer admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “Yet at the same time, it is also our most horrifying and intense season. It’s this wild mix of tones that we think really sets this season apart.”

Season Three of Stranger Things debuts on Netflix on July 4th.

