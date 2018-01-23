‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Dealing With New ‘Forces of Evil’

Fans of Netflix‘s Stranger Things may have awhile to wait for the show’s third season, but thanks to executive producer and director Shawn Levy, at least they have an idea of what to expect when the show returns.

Levy explained to Glamour (via Heroic Hollywood) that many of the details for the third season of Stranger Things have already been sorted out — including the general number of episodes and where the story will take, with a little less focus on Will Byers (Noah Schnapp.) Levy explained that the eight or nine-episode third season gives Will a break.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re going to give Will a break,” Levy said. “We’re not going to put Will through hell for a third season in a row. He’ll be dealing with stuff, but he won’t be at rock bottom the way we forced the amazing Noah Schnapp to play.”

And a part of giving Will a break will entail the show dealing with new evil. While many fans may assume that the third season will deal with potential consequences for Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) or Chief Hopper (David Harbour) — both of whom were sprayed with mysterious particles in the tunnels during season two, Levy said fans may just be wrong.

“You might assume that,” he admitted. “But you would probably end up being wrong. We’re [going to be] dealing with forces of evil that are new.”

As for what those new, evil forces are, that remains a mystery, but it’s something that will play out not just in the third season, but potentially even beyond that. Harbour recently told Collider that show creators The Duffer Brothers have plans that could extend the popular Netflix series to five seasons.

“I just trust these guys,” Harbour said. “The idea is to do four or five seasons, the Duffers have said, and I feel like, if we can do Season 2, we can do 3, 4 and 5 with no sweat. Right now, the world is so open. Hopper, at the end of two, kind of adopts Eleven, and the Upside Down still exists, even though we closed the gate. There’s just so much story there, with the tension with Joyce, his adopting of Eleven, and his relationship with all the kids, even the teens, and then you have all of these backstories.”

Season 2 of Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in October. Season 3 does not yet have an anticipated release date.