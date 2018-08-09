Maya Hawke Shares ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Filming on the third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things is underway and newcomer Maya Hawke has tweeted out a new behind-the-scenes photo.

The photo shows Hawke with Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, in costume wearing their character’s work uniforms at Scoops Ahoy, the new ice cream parlor located in the food court in the Starcourt mall that’s coming to Hawkins, Indiana next season, as revealed in the first look video released earlier this week.

SCOOPS AHOY: OCEANS OF FLAVOR A post shared by Maya Ray (@maya_hawke) on Jul 17, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT

Hawke is playing Robin, a character described as an “alternative girl” who is bored with her job and with living in Hawkins until she becomes aware of the strange secrets hidden beneath the town’s surface. Knowing that Steve is one of Robin’s co-workers provides an obvious clue as to how Robin may become aware of the Upside Down, its denizens, and its history in Hawkins.

With filming on the new season of Stranger Things now underway, set photos have begun to pop up, including some that revealed a new look for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Producer Shawn Levy previously revealed that things were underway and teased things to come in the new season and beyond.

“I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season Four,” he said. “Season Four is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided. And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumptions. So even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season. We’re always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we’re going to follow that inspiration and throw out some ideas in order to embrace some new ones that are more exciting. And I have no doubt that Season 3 will be no exception.”

In a more recent interview, Levy and Stranger Things star David Harbour teased that the new season will take inspiration from some “epic” movies, though they wouldn’t reveal which films specifically.

“If you’re a real fan of Stranger Things and you really want to know, I would go look at the great films that were released in ’85, of which there were many, and just go down that list and think of the possibilities that we could be going with,” Harbour suggested. “I think it is a specific season to 1985, and so you’ll see references to that.

“We’re experimenting a lot this season, and we’re taking risks, and I hope that they pay off but they are risks.” Harbour continued. “We’re going into territories we’ve never been to before, and it’s exciting.”

Stranger Things is also set to expand into comic books thanks to a new deal between Netflix and Dark Horse Comics.

