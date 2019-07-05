Stranger Things Fans Would Rather Binge the New Season Than Celebrate Independence Day

The highly-anticipated third season of Stranger Things made its debut this week, and for some, it appears to have taken precedence over some other festivities. The eight-episode new season premiered on Netflix on Thursday, which, as American fans of the show surely know, coincided with the annual celebration of Independence Day.

Based off of responses on social media, Stranger Things fans didn’t let the tradition of July 4th stop them from binge-watching the newest batch of episodes. Some fans have even found creative ways to merge the two together, through various costumes and party decorations. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

4th of July Aesthetic

It’s the Fourth of July and the new season of stranger things comes out today?! I guess I know how I’m spending holiday… #StrangerThings #4thofjuly2019 #cosplay pic.twitter.com/mflah3wvFw — Capt Cash🔜SDCC (@CaptCash) July 4, 2019

#Same

Me not going to any 4th of July parties to stay home and watch stranger things pic.twitter.com/BqEbYdTXkN — 𝓐𝓼𝓹𝔂𝓷 (@Aspyn_guerrero) July 4, 2019

Good Plan

Impressive

Ready for our 4th of July/Stranger Things party tomorrow! 🇺🇸 #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/b53zGfpbIg — Amanda (@AmandaLeeSouza) July 4, 2019

Finally

going to watch the 3 season of Stranger Things after almost 2 years of waiting#StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/nLjDC5eccD — Marcílio Nunes (@marcilionunes25) July 4, 2019

Dedication

Did I wake up at 5:30 get fully dressed to climb back in bed and start watching @Stranger_Things ? Yes, yes I did. pic.twitter.com/QzkWMdGXh0 — Brianna Hasty (@BriannaHasty) July 4, 2019

Worth It

And that’s it. 615 days of waiting has come to an end. Season 3 you were the beautiful and the best, and you were good while it lasted. Def worth staying up all night and the crying #StrangerThings3 @netflix — Jenna loves stranger things (@jennajdbj) July 4, 2019

Stranger Things Day?!