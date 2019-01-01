‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Trying to Decipher Secret Message in New Teaser

With a new year came an all-new teaser for the upcoming Season Three of Stranger Things, which also included the reveal that the episodes will debut on Netflix on July 4th. Many fans were elated to learn the premiere date, while other fans weren’t satisfied with this information and began to dissect the clip in hopes of finding more answers.

The teaser showed a clip of a New Year’s Eve celebration hosted by Dick Clark, which seemed innocuous enough, though various parts of the transmission were interrupted by bizarre screens of information. In true Stranger Things fashion, the clip cuts out before the ball officially drops, teasing that things will be far from normal in Hawkins, Indiana in the upcoming season.

Scroll down to see how the internet is attempting to unlock the secrets of the teaser before the new season debuts on July 4th.

Hidden Clues

okay my stranger things friends: what could “when blue and yellow meet in the west” mean? and who/what is lynx corp? silvercatfeeds? and why is “eleven” in russian hidden in the background???? #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/3WXzl35EZW — nicole (@ITSNlCOLE) January 1, 2019

Blue and Yellow

@Stranger_Things could be a coincidence but in the poster mike and eleven are wearing blue and yellow shirts and this says when blue and yellow meet in the West… u playing games with me and I don’t like it pic.twitter.com/WQY0FqmVgF — ? Mrcrzy ? (@mrcrzy16) January 1, 2019

Color Combo

ALSO IN THE TEASER IN GREEN IT SAID “WHEN BLUE AND YELLOW MEET IN THE WEST” WHAT’S BLUE AND YELLOW IN THE POSTER? MIKE AND EL pic.twitter.com/On7sbgKKHP — marrylopez (@marryIopez) January 1, 2019

Don’t Know What’s Going On

okay so apparently this was in the book! and when blue and yellow meet in the west that’s 9:45 so idk man idk what’s going on pic.twitter.com/BBlh7XgcAj — marrylopez (@marryIopez) January 1, 2019

Not Just a Coincidence

@Stranger_Things officially has the best “teaser” for a show ever!! In the New Years count down, it says “When Blue And Yellow Meet in the West”. In the poster El is wearing a blue shirt while Mike is wearing a yellow one. Coincidence??? Maybe… #StrangerThings #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/U1NP1zPpHW — Madison (@Madison18544456) January 1, 2019

Silver Cat

when blue and yellow meet in the west the silver cat feeds pic.twitter.com/OiHkQ8lkfB — lara (@mutualfinn) January 1, 2019

New Enemies

When Blue and Yellow Meet in the West, Lynx Corp, and SilverCatFeeds…. all I get is when the sun sets in the West, maybe? And the others have to do with a new gov’t enemy? Oh I can’t wait! https://t.co/O5zP49srbr — Meg Ⓥ (@meaganmaine) January 1, 2019

