Stranger Things Rumored to End With Season 4

The sci-fi series Stranger Things has become one of Netflix‘s biggest hits, not only in regards to the recognition of the brand but also with its number of viewers. Compared to something like a comedic series, Stranger Things has a more dramatic narrative, which will ultimately have to come to an end. The show’s cast and crew have hinted that they know it doesn’t have many more seasons left, teasing that it could run as many as five seasons, though a new report from WGTC claims that its next season, whenever it might land, will be its last.

The outlet notes, “Evidently, the original idea was to end the show after five seasons, but that seems to have been scrapped as so the whole ‘kids vs evil’ hook can stay ‘kids vs evil’ and not ‘young adults vs evil’ if you know what I mean. Of course, this is just a rumor at this point in time but we will make sure to keep up to date on what’s going on behind the scenes of the hit Netflix series and pass along word as we hear it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This report likely doesn’t come as a surprise to fans of the series, given how often those involved with the series have expressed that the narrative has a finite length, though this is the first report that seemingly confirms there’s only one more season of the show. One big question is, if it is the final season, whether or not Netflix will announce that it will be the final season when the series is renewed or if we won’t find out until closer to Season Four’s premiere.

Star David Harbour shared last year that, much like another famous sci-fi series, Stranger Things will have an overall arc that comes to a fulfilling and natural conclusion.

“I feel very proud of that because we’re not going to get sort of lost in our story and leave these strands. We’re going to tie things up,” Harbour shared with CNET. “Like Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi have an arc to them; I think Stranger Things, be it Season Four or Season Five, has an arc to it that I understand.”

Season Three of Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.

Would you like the show’s next season to be its last? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!