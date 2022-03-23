Stranger Things Season 4 First Look Released

Netflix just gave fans another look at Stranger Things Season 4. The hype has been building for over a month as viewers wonder what kind of trauma is in store for this new release. Starcourt feels like so long ago now, and the kids all look quite a bit older in all the material that’s surfaced since Season 3. In these new images posted to Twitter, you can see how different the vibe is for Season 4. Everyone is kind of scattered and there’s glimpses of Hawkins, California, and possibly other dimensions in the clips. Fans will pour over the images for a while until there’s more footage in their hands. (Which means they will diagnose and break down all of it until the episodes release.) Check it all out for yourselves down below.

Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy talked to ScreenRant about why they’re coming to an end soon. He hinted that the creative team has had the finale figured out for some time now.

“Well, we never wanted to run on fumes and we wanted to only tell as much story as the brothers saw and feel with clarity,” Levy said recently. “So it’s been clear for a while that they know exactly where we’re headed and this is the arc. We wouldn’t want to stick around for one moment beyond that vision and the clarity of that voice. So rather than focusing on that sad day that happens who knows when, the end of season five, I’ll just once again reaffirm what I’ve told everyone, which is it has been a long-ass wait for season four. But I swear to God, the world will realize it’s worth it.”

Before Stranger Things 4 gets rolling, the Duffers shared the fact that the end was coming in a special letter for the fans. The cast and crew were already aware that the end was here.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons,” the Duffers wrote in their statement. “It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

They continued, “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross.”

