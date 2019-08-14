Stranger Things Theory Suggests Eleven Might Be Season 4’s Villain

Stranger Things‘ third season took things into an awesome and even spookier direction, but a recent fan theory could hint at yet another ominous twist for the show. A new theory for the show’s fourth season has made the rounds online, which suggests that the show could be setting up Jane “Eleven” Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown) to be the show’s next Big Bad. The theory from user weekmonkey666 points to when Eleven got bitten by a monster in Season 3, and wonders if she could still be infected, even after removing a Demogorgon slug from her leg.

While there’s no telling if this theory is actually going to come to fruition, it certainly would be a potentially-heartbreaking turn of events for the series. Based off of comments from series creators Ross and Matt Duffer, the show’s fourth season will theoretically feel “very different” from past outings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We don’t want to write ourselves in a corner so we try to have these early discussions with the writers just to make sure that we’re setting ourselves up to go in the right direction,” Ross Duffer said in an interview shortly after Season 3. “We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes. At the end of season two, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes. That’s sort of where we are in season four. We have the big broad strokes.”

“It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details.” Ross continued. “We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

Added Matt Duffer, “I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins.”

What do you think of this Stranger Things theory? Could you see Eleven being the villain of Season 4? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are available now on Netflix.