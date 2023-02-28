Stranger Things Debuts Cryptic Teaser for Stage Play

The Stranger Things TV show is set to conclude with its upcoming season, but that won't mean the franchise is coming to an end, as a stage play that takes place in the world of the series has already been announced, with Netflix revealing a teaser to confirm that updates about the project are arriving imminently. The teaser itself doesn't offer any details about the project, though it does confirm that details will arrive this week, yet it's unknown if we can expect a full breakdown of the project's narrative or if we'll merely be earning updates about casting or premiere dates.

The first tweet of the Stranger Things On Stage account shared, "A new Stranger Things story...Tomorrow. 11 a.m. GMT," along with a teaser with mysterious imagery. The account also debuted the #StrangerThingsOnStage hashtag. When the graphic reads "Coming Soon," there is a 1 and two 0s highlighted, which could have some relevance to the project itself, or could have a more innocuous explanation tomorrow.

A new Stranger Things story...

The play itself was first announced last summer, with few details about the project being released at the time, other than some creatives involved. At the time, it was announced that the project would be produced by Sonia Friedman and would be directed by Stephen Daldry.

This play was the first announced spinoff from the proper TV series, which also coincided with creators Matt and Ross Duffer announcing the formation of their Upside Down Pictures. The group aims "to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up, stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism."

Upside Down Pictures is run by Hilary Leavitt.

"It didn't take long into our first meeting with Hilary, where we bonded over films like Jaws, Home Alone, and Speed, to know we had found a kindred spirit," the Duffers added in a statement about Upside Down Pictures. "Hilary's passion for storytelling is perhaps matched only by her passion for the storytellers themselves, for whom she is fiercely protective. No wonder so many writers and directors are drawn to working with her. She is a rare talent indeed, and we feel extremely grateful to have her at our side as we build Upside Down Pictures."

The upcoming Season 5 of Stranger Things will be its last, while a number of other reports about franchise spinoffs have been teased, with only this upcoming stage play having been announced up to this point.

