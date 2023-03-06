Stranger Things Star Teases a Possible Fan-Favorite Marriage Happening in Season 5

Ever since the debut season, some Stranger Things fans have been hoping that David Harbour's Chief Hopper and Winona Ryder's Joyce Byers would get together, and while Season 4 confirmed their romantic intentions with one another, Harbour may have teased that Season 5 will take the relationship to a new level. With production on the final season not kicking off until this summer, it's possible that Harbour was merely speculating about their future or might know the direction that creators Matt and Ross Duffer are heading in, though his comments are sure to spark speculation among fans. The final season of Stranger Things is expected to land on Netflix in 2025.

While speaking at the Middle East Film & Comic-Con, per Twitter user @notFredric, Harbour was asked about whether the two figures would get married, to which Harbour replied, "I mean they kind of deserve each other. I think it would be ... I don't know, we will have to see where it goes. I mean, I think it will be a really fun season for the two of them based on what's gone before. The Duffers have a good way of paying off a lot of things that you want them, to pay off. They usually stick the landing with a lot of things. So, I think they will with this relationship as well."

In Season 2 of the series, Joyce was dating Bob (Sean Astin), who ultimately sacrificed himself in order to save Joyce and her family. A romance was teased between Joyce and Hopper in the beginning of Season 3, though this relationship pivoted to be a bit more antagonistic, right up until Hopper sacrificed himself in the Season 3 finale. Over the course of Season 4, Joyce attempted to reunite with Hopper while he was imprisoned in Russia, eventually being able to bring him back to safety.

Unlike what happened between Seasons 3 and 4, which took place shortly after one another, a larger gap in the narrative's timeline will occur before we rejoin our heroes in Season 5. This could allow for the pair to solidify their relationship over the course of potentially years, or reveal that the duo weren't meant to be together after all and see them more content on their own than together.

Stay tuned for details on Season 5 of Stranger Things.

Do you hope the characters get married? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!