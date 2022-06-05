Stranger Things Star Interested in Possible Spin-Offs

✖

There's no shortage of beloved characters in Stranger Things, and many fan favorites arrived after the first season. Max (Sadie Sink) debuted in the show's second season, Robin (Maya Hawke) during the third, and the latest batch of fourth season episodes introduced the world to Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). Another Stranger Things staple is Murray, the character played by Brett Gelman who first appeared in the show's second season. It's hard to imagine the series without Murray's antics, and thankfully, Gelman is open to playing the character for a long time. The show's creators have previously teased spin-off ideas, and Gelman recently told GQ that he would be up for a return.

"I absolutely would, because I think it would be a completely new thing for the character and for his world," Gelman said when asked if he's interested in the possible spin-offs. "And I think he's a really fun character to play. Not forever, but for a while longer absolutely. To think of getting to play him in a lot of precarious, high-intensity, high stakes situations and to do more action and to do more languages and to feel really uncomfortable by being around more insane people and being more judgmental of more stupid people-it feels iconic! In that way that you feel about James Bond or Inspector Clouseau. I think he has that in him to be that kind of character."

"We have some ideas," co-creator Matt Duffer told SFX Magazine in a recent interview. "In terms of if we were to do any sort of a spin-off, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always, 'Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?' I want to feel the pull of, 'God, I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.' So that's why we're being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not."

"The key for us is that it needs to feel like its own distinct thing, not that we're just retreading what we've already done, because what would be the point of that?" Ross Duffer added. "I do think we have something that could be pretty exciting. So we'll see."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Volume One of Stranger Things' fourth season is now streaming on Netflix with Volume Two dropping on July 1st.