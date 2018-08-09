‘Stranger Things’ Wins Best Show at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Netflix’s Stranger Things 2 won Best Show at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV awards. Cast members Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Dacre Montgomery were on hand to accept the award on behalf of the show.

“Being part of Stranger Things is one of the most incredible experiences and we can’t wait to take this back and share it with the rest of our team,” said Sink, who plays Max.

“We want to thank the amazing cast and crew that we work with every day,” said Wolfhard, who plays MIke. “They’re so fantastic and they make our jobs so much easier.”

Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, added “We really got to thank the fans because if we didn’t have people watching the show we probably, well definitely wouldn’t be standing up here right now. So thank you to everybody that watches the show and supports us. It means so much.”

Fellow Stranger Things 2 star Millie Bobby Brown had to pull out of the MTV Movie & TV Awards due to a knee injury but did appear via video to deliver an anti-bullying message.

“Since I know there are many young people watching this, and even to the adults — they could probably use the reminder, too — I was taught, if you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it,” Brown said. “There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it and neither should any you. If you need a reminder of how well you are and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram.”

Stranger Things Season 3 has already begun filming. Producer Shawn Levy previously revealed that things were underway and teased things to come in the new season and beyond.

“I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season Four,” he said. “Season Four is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided. And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumptions. So even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season. We’re always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we’re going to follow that inspiration and throw out some ideas in order to embrace some new ones that are more exciting. And I have no doubt that Season 3 will be no exception.”

Stranger Things is also set to expand into comic books thanks to a new deal between Netflix and Dark Horse Comics.

