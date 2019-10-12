Stranger Things Writers Reveal Movies Influencing Season 4

Stranger Things season four is coming! While Netflix has yet to announce the release date for the highly-anticipated next season, an official season four announcement was put out late last month. The Stranger Things accounts on social media posted some intriguing teasers, and now it’s a waiting game to find out what everyone’s favorite kids from Hawkins are up to. Recently, the official account for the Stranger Things writers room released a tease saying they will list five movies every week that was discussed by the writers. Here’s a look at week one:

INTRODUCING: Video Store Fridays! every friday, I will list 5 movies the writers talked about during the week. all of these movies relate in some way or another to season four! you ready or what demonerds? — Stranger Writers (@strangerwriters) October 11, 2019

“INTRODUCING: Video Store Fridays! Every Friday, I will list 5 movies the writers talked about during the week. all of these movies relate in some way or another to season four! you ready or what demonerds?,” they wrote.

“five movies discussed this week:

– The Peanut Butter Solution

– The Fisher King

– Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey

– You’ve Got Mail

– Ordinary People,” they added.

In case you’re not familiar with the movies, here’s the IMDb plot description for each one:

The Peanut Butter Solution: “Peanut butter is the secret ingredient for magic potions made by two friendly ghosts. Eleven-year-old Michael loses all of his hair when he gets a fright and uses the potion to get his hair back.”

The Fisher King: “A former radio DJ, suicidally despondent because of a terrible mistake he made, finds redemption in helping a deranged homeless man who was an unwitting victim of that mistake.”

Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey: “A tyrant from the future creates evil android doubles of Bill and Ted and sends them back to eliminate the originals.”

You’ve Got Mail: “Two business rivals who despise each other in real life unwittingly fall in love over the Internet.”

Ordinary People: “The accidental death of the older son of an affluent family deeply strains the relationships among the bitter mother, the good-natured father, and the guilt-ridden younger son.”

It’s worth noting that only two of the above films were made in the ’80s while the rest were all made in the ’90s.

Do you have any guesses as to what season four could be about? Tell us in the comments!

The big question of season four is the fate of Chief Jim Hopper, which is currently unclear. The character is thought to be dead by his friends and family in Hawkins, but fans of the show aren’t buying it. First and foremost, we didn’t see a body, which is pretty much the number one rule of television deaths. Second, the season’s post-credits scene saw a Russian soldier being told to feed a prisoner to their Demogorgon, but is ordered to spare “the American.” Some fans believe Harbour is also sending subtle hints on Instagram that Hop is the American. You can learn about the potential hidden meaning behind his profile photos here.

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.