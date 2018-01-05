Terrifying New ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’ Trailer Released

No, Tamara isn’t home, but that won’t stop the Strangers from knocking on the door!

On Friday, Aviron pictures released a terrifying second trailer for The Strangers: Prey at Night, the long-awaited sequel to 2008’s The Strangers. You can watch the full video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike the first trailer for Prey at Night, this new footage contains many ties and callbacks to the original. The most noticeable, of course, is the youngest of the three masked killers knocking on the door in the middle of the night, mysteriously asking the main characters, “Is Tamara home?”

Following the creepy exchange, the trailer goes on to reference the first Strangers film with the bloody writing on a bedroom window, repeating the word “Hello” over and over again.

The Strangers: Prey at Night follows a family whose road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home to stay with some relatives and find it deserted. In the darkness, three masked killers (similar to those who hunted Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman in the first Strangers film) pay the family a visit, testing their will to survive.

Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) directed the film with a script by original Strangers director Bryan Bertino and Ben Katai. The movie stars Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison and Martin Henderson.

The Strangers: Prey at Night is set to hit theaters on March 9, 2018.